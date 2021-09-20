This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
