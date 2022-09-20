This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 67-…