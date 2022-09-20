Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.