Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
