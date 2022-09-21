 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

