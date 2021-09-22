 Skip to main content
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

