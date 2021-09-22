Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is tod…