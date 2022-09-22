Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.