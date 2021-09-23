For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
