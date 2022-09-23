Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
