Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

