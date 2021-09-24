This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It shoul…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…