Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.