Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
