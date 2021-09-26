Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.