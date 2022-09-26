 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert