Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

