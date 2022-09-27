This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs wil…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this…