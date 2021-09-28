Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.