Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepare…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It shoul…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…