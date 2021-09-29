 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

