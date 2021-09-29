Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
