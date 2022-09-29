For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs wil…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this…