Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.