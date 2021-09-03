For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The UV index today …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light an…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms m…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly …