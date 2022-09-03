 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

