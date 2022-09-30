Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.