This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
