Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.