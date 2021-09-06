Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The UV index today …
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degre…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light an…