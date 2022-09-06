This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
