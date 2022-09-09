This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
