Wednesday Scoreboard
SOFTBALL

Lewis Central 8, Abraham Lincoln 7

St. Albert 8, Fremont Mills 1

Underwood 12, Riverside 1

BASEBALL

St. Albert 19, Fremont-Mills 0

Treynor 19, Audubon 5

