Week five area football scores
- Austin Heinen
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nelson Family Foundation honored five teachers during an awards ceremony Thursday at the Council Bluffs Country Club.
Southwest Iowa lost a longtime businesswoman and volunteer recently.
- Updated
Eight candidates for the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District Boards of Education made the rounds during a meet-and-gree…
- Updated
Lewis Central High School has been named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
It’s time to get costumes and candy bags ready as Ghouls and Glow returns to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-30.
- Updated
With the nation facing a dire shortage of health care workers, Iowa Western Community College will offer free Certified Nursing Assistant trai…
The boy was deer hunting when he spotted someone trying to steal a tractor and wood splitter, a family lawyer said.
- Updated
It’s shaping up to be an interesting school election this year for Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District Boards of Educat…
- Updated
A man who had been missing since Saturday was found with the aid of a specialized sonar system about 30 feet from shore.
Holder files, withdraws objection in Iowa Western trustees election, highlights concerns about process
- Updated
Bryan Jack Holder, a candidate for the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees from Director District 7, requested an Objection Heari…