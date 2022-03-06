Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Reynolds delivers SOTU response

Americans feel like they are “the enemy,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told a national audience Tuesday evening as she gave the Republican Party’s response to Democratic President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Wearing dual American and Ukrainian flag lapel pins, and with the Iowa Capitol in the background, Reynolds spoke for roughly 15 minutes shortly after Biden’s address.

Reynolds blamed Biden for inflation, crime and Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

And she leaned heavily into pro-law enforcement, tough-on-crime rhetoric. She claimed that under Biden, violent crime is soaring and criminals are not facing sufficient punishment. Though violent crime rates are increasing in the United States, although the trend started before Biden took office a little more than a year ago.

TAX CUTS: Iowa workers will see a gradual reduction in the state income tax on their paychecks over the next five years, thanks to legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The tax cuts will be phased in over five years, at which point they will provide tax relief — and thus also reduce state revenue — by $1.9 billion. Iowa’s current state budget is roughly $8 billion. Democrats criticized the new law for favoring higher-income workers.

THEY SAID ...

“I am certain that Ukraine will prevail, and that I will meet my dear friends there again one day. My heart is filled with hope, and at the same time with great sorrow, that such great tragedy which has caused so much pain, never had to happen in the first place.”

-- Mitchell County native Nathan Penfold, who lived the past 12 years teaching English in Ukraine before fleeing the ongoing conflict, in a piece written for the Mason City Globe Gazette.

ODDS AND ENDS

BIRD FLU: Iowa officials confirmed Wednesday that a positive case of avian influenza was found in Pottawattamie County. Bird flu usually does not infect people. However, rare cases in people have been reported. Infected birds shed the virus in their saliva, mucous and feces. Human infections can happen when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth or is inhaled.

ALCOHOL SALES: In a symbolic gesture of support for the Ukrainian people who are under Russian attack, Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove any Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list. However, Russian vodkas account for a very small portion of overall sales in Iowa. Over the past 12 months, the sale of Russian vodka has totaled about $95,000 out of more than $93 million in vodka sales.

THE WATER COOLER

CAITLIN CLARK B1G POY: Iowa sophomore guard and women’s college basketball “It Girl” Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday. Clark leads the nation in scoring and assists and has been the Hawkeyes’ top rebounder during a 20-7 season.

IN THE NEWS

Transgender bill passes, is signed by Reynolds

Transgender girls and women would no longer be allowed to play sports at Iowa schools, colleges and universities after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law that enacts those restrictions on Thursday. The bill is effective immediately.

Iowa becomes the 11th state to ban transgender athletes from participating in athletics with other athletes of the gender with which they identify, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit think tank that researches state policies.

The legislation passed through the Iowa House and Senate with only Republican support. Statehouse Republicans said the legislation is a matter of ensuring fairness in girls’ and women’s athletics.

“Fairness and equality are not the same thing,” said Sen. Tim Goodwin, a Republican from Burlington. “This bill is about fairness.”

Democrats argued, as have advocates for LGBTQ people, that the examples of transgender girls dominating girls’ sports are rare, and that these types of proposals can create a feeling of exclusion to LGBTQ people.

PARK RANGERS AGGRIEVED: Iowa park rangers facing eviction by the Department of Natural Resources have filed a grievance claiming the state is unilaterally changing the terms of a collective bargaining agreement.

The DNR decided in November it would require park rangers, park managers and other staff living in state-owned houses in Iowa’s state parks to move out by the end of November 2022, partly because the agency does not want to pay up to $1 million to repair housing.