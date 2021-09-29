Week Six Football Fix

“Ames has done a good job of defending the run this year,” Wolfe said. “They run a different looking defensive front which I think gives some teams a little bit of trouble. We’ve been doing the best we can to simulate that front and give our guys a good look to give ourselves a chance for success on Friday. We saw some things that helped Iowa City High have some success. Hopefully, we can reiterate some of those things and find our own success.”

Records: Lewis Central 3-2, Des Moines Hoover 1-4

Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Thomas Jefferson 49-20, Des Moines Hoover lost to Glenwood 42-0.

When: 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium

Rankings: Lewis Central is ranked No. 7, Des Moines Hoover is not ranked.

The Word: The Titan defense could have a big night against a Husky team that has only produced 29 points in total over these first five weeks. Nonetheless, this is an offense that has nothing to lose, thus some tricks may be up the upset-minded Huskies’ sleeves.