The Western Iowa Conference has released its latest all-conference baseball and softball teams for the 2023 seasons.

A total of 17 baseball players and 13 softball players from the area were honored to the all-conference team. The baseball and softball teams were voted and chosen by each team’s coaches.

For baseball, Treynor senior Jaxon Schumacher was named player of the year, and was the only Cardinal named to the conference’s first team. Underwood had the most first-team honorees as freshman Garrett Luett, junior Jack Vanfossan, and junior Mason Boothby earned the spots.

Tri-Center had a pair of the first team as well with senior Michael Turner and junior Isaac Wohlhuter. AHSTW senior Brayden Lund and junior Nick Denning made the first team and Riverside junior Grady Jeppeson was also honored.

On the second team, Underwood Ryker Adair was the Eagles’ lone second-team pick, Tri-Center saw senior Sean McGee and sophomore Lincoln Thomas make the list, Treynor junior Holden Minahan, sophomore Brady Wallace, and senior Ryan Bach made the list, and AHSTW and Riverside had one player each honored as well as the Vikings junior Caleb Hatch and Bulldog eighth-grader made the cut.

For softball, Treynor had two athletes make the first team as freshman Delaney Mathews and junior Jadyn Huisman were honored, Tri-Center sophomore Hayden Thomas was the lone recipient for the Trojans, sophomores Claire Cook and Mary Stephens made the cut for Underwood, Riverside freshman Adeline Martens, and AHSTW junior Graycen Partlow also earned a spot on the first team.

On the second team, Underwood senior Ali Fletcher, Riverside freshman Madison Kelley and eighth-grader Sophia Fenner, AHSTW junior Rylie Knop and freshman Halle Goodman, and Treynor junior Maili McKern earned spots.

Audrie Kohl from Missouri Valley was named the conference player of the year.

Listed below is the full list of the 2023 All-WIC baseball and softball teams.

BASEBALL FIRST TEAM

Jaxon Schumacher (12, Treynor)

Garrett Luett (9, Underwood)

Jack VanFossan (11, Underwood)

Nick Denning (11, AHSTW)

Michael Turner (12, Tri-Center)

Grady Jeppeson (11, Riverside)

Kalab Kuhl (10, Lo-Ma)

Brayden Lund (12, AHSTW)

Isaac Wohlhuter (11, Tri-Center)

Mason Boothby (11, Underwood)

Eli Fouts (12, Missouri Valley)

Hayden Kocour (12, Missouri Valley)

Gavin Larsen (12, Audubon)

BASEBALL SECOND TEAM

Ben Ramsey (9, IKM-Manning)

Holden Minahan (11, Treynor)

Sean McGee (12, Tri-Center)

Brady Wallace (10, Treynor)

Wes Vana (10, Lo-Ma)

Cole Jeppeson (8th, Riverside)

Lincoln Thomas (10, Tri-Center)

Caleb Hatch (11, AHSTW)

Ryker Adair (9, Underwood)

Ryan Bach (12, Treynor)

Cooper Perdew (9, IKM-Manning)

Gavin Kiger (11, Lo-Ma)

Evan Alt (11, Audubon)

SOFTBALL FIRST TEAM

Audrie Kohl (10, Missouri Valley)

Abby Hiatt (11, Lo-Ma)

Claire Cook (10, Underwood)

Jadyn Huisman (11, Treynor)

Brooklyn Lange (11, Missouri Valley)

Alexis Obermeier (11, Audubon)

Graycen Partlow (11, AHSTW)

Delaney Mathews (9, Treynor)

Adeline Martens (9, Riverside)

Mary Stephens (10, Underwood)

Hayden Thomas (10, Tri-Center)

Jordan Porsch (11, Audubon)

Emerson Anderson (9, Missouri Valley)

SOFTBALL SECOND TEAM

Macanna Guritz (12, Lo-Ma)

Ali Fletcher (12, Underwood)

Madison Kelley (9, Riverside)

Anna Stangl (9, IKM-Manning)

Sophia Fenner (8th, Riverside)

Campbell Chase (9, Lo-Ma)

Maya Contreraz (12, Missouri Valley)

Rylie Knop (11, AHSTW)

Kali Irlmeier (12, Audubon)

Halle Goodman (9, AHSTW)

Madeline Maguire (10, Lo-Ma)

Maili McKern (11, Treynor)

Brooke Johnson (11, Lo-Ma)