Winter Sports Preview Part Two: Plenty of talent in Sarpy County as winter sport season nears

Grice has been nothing short of spectacular and has won three titles in three different weight classes.

Porter said Grice is a generational talent.

“They don’t come around like him very often,” Porter said. “If you want to be the best in Nebraska you are going to have to go through Garrett Grice.”

In terms of the rest of the team there will be three returning state qualifiers.

Senior Truman Koehler, a two-time state qualifier and one time medalist at 145 pounds will look to contribute to the team.

Sophomore Mason Candler, who ranked top five in Nebraska for tackles for the East football team will look to take his talents to the wrestling mat this season.

“I expect both of those kids (Chandler and Koehler) to win state medals, I totally believe they are going to be right up there,” Porter said.

Porter said on paper Bellevue East is not a top ten team.

“Our goal is always to make the top ten and we are going to get after again this year, but we are going to have to find more people besides Garrett to be up there,” Porter said.