Winter Sports Preview Part Two: Plenty of talent in Sarpy County as winter sport season nears

Bellevue EastBoys Basketball
The Bellevue East High School boys basketball team will look to improve on its 6-17 2020-21 record.
Head Coach Chad Mustard said there is only one returning starter in senior guard Paul Schuyler from last year’s varsity squad and two players who played significant minutes off the bench last year.
“We are a really fresh, new looking crew,” Mustard said.
Mustard said Schuyler is a four-year varsity athlete and will play college baseball after he graduates.
“He wants to finish it out strong, he’s a really good shooter, a guard, one of our primary ball handlers and probably our best defender,” Mustard said.
Mustard said this year’s team will have eight seniors who might lack experience but work hard and have mature athletics bodies.
“It’s just a matter of now kind of instilling that confidence in them,” Mustard said.
Bellevue East first home game of the season will be on Dec. 14 against Millard South.
Boys Wrestling
This year will be the final year for Head Coach Todd Porter at the helm of the Bellevue East wrestling team. It will also be the last year for three-time state champion Garrett Grice on the team before he heads off to the University of Virginia to wrestle.
Grice has been nothing short of spectacular and has won three titles in three different weight classes.
Porter said Grice is a generational talent.
“They don’t come around like him very often,” Porter said. “If you want to be the best in Nebraska you are going to have to go through Garrett Grice.”
In terms of the rest of the team there will be three returning state qualifiers.
Senior Truman Koehler, a two-time state qualifier and one time medalist at 145 pounds will look to contribute to the team.
Sophomore Mason Candler, who ranked top five in Nebraska for tackles for the East football team will look to take his talents to the wrestling mat this season.
“I expect both of those kids (Chandler and Koehler) to win state medals, I totally believe they are going to be right up there,” Porter said.
Porter said on paper Bellevue East is not a top ten team.
“Our goal is always to make the top ten and we are going to get after again this year, but we are going to have to find more people besides Garrett to be up there,” Porter said.
The Bellevue East wrestling team will have its first home event of the season on Dec. 11 at the Chieftain duals. The Chieftain duals include Gretna, Fremont, Elkhorn South, Norfolk and North Platte.
Bellevue WestBoys Basketball
Head Coach Doug Woodard is entering his 24th year as coach of the Bellevue West basketball team and looks primed to have another successful year.
Bellevue West finished the 2021-2021 season with a 25-3 record and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.
Returning varsity starters include senior six foot three-inch-tall guard Josiah Dotzler who will be a bigger and stronger force at the point guard position.
Also returning will be senior six foot eight-inch-tall forward William Kyle who presents a ton of upside for the Thunderbirds.
Coach Woodard said in a pre-season assessment of his team that the Thunderbirds should be much a improved perimeter shooting team.
“We have more ways to score than in past years and may be deepest team we have had-If we sell out defensively, we have a chance to contend,” Woodard said.
The Bellevue West boys basketball team will have its first home game of the season on Dec. 10 against Lincoln Pius X.
Gross CatholicGirls Basketball
The Gross Catholic girls basketball team will look build off a winning 17-7 record from last year.
New to the team this year is Head Coach Linda Walker. Walker previously coached at Wahoo High School and guided the Warriors to 373 wins over 24 seasons as head coach.
Two returners from last year’s team include twin sisters Jenna and Jordan Skradski who play the four and five spots.
“They’ll be two girls who we will really rally around,” Walker said.
Walker said because of the Skradski sisters’ comfortability with playing on the inside and their ability to shoot the ball well, that Gross will be able to develop an inside outside style of play.
Gross Catholic gradated several players who took up the majority of varsity minutes and Walker said she hopes she can fill those spots with the girls she has on the roster.
The Gross Catholic girl’s basketball team will host their first home game of the year on Dec. 11 against Bennington.
Boys Basketball
The Gross Catholic boys basketball team did not have too much success in the 2020-2021 season managing a 1-21 record last year.
The sole win of the season last year was against South Sioux City in a scrappy 63-49 game.
Returning starters include juniors Charlie Paladino and Jackson Drake.
The Gross Catholic boys basketball team will have its first home game of the season on Dec. 2 against Norfolk Catholic.
Papillion La Vista SouthBoys Basketball
The Papillion La Vista South boys basketball team will look to carry momentum into the 2021-22 season after coming off a 15-10 record last year.
“The Titans have their best player back from last year’s 15-10 State Qualifier team, Daniel Brocaille, but replacing his supporting cast will be the challenge,” Head Coach Joel Hueser said.
Last year in February and March, when the Titans went 7-1, Brocaille averaged 21.1 ppg and 3.4 apg.
Of the seven returning lettermen, varsity minutes are sparse.
“However, many of these players had significant roles on a 18-5 JV campaign. Key players will have to step up and embrace the challenge to earn a fourth consecutive trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March,” Hueser said.
The Papillion La Vista South High School basketball team will have its first home game of the year on Dec. 17 against Omaha Central.
Wrestling
Cam Ralston is a returning state medalist for the Titans after having placed sixth at 132 pounds but will look to wrestle at 145.
“We look for big things from him of course, he’s also a leader on the team, one of the bigger ones we might have and most of the time I would say Cam is a kid that leads by example,” Head Coach Jason Branigan said.
Branigan said this year the team will be larger than in years past and consists of more than 30 kids.
“The only problem you typically have when you get in a situation like that is just making sure kids are at the right weight class so you can actually fill the team,” Branigan said.
The Papillion La Vista South wrestling team will have its first home event of the year on Jan. 4 in a triangular against Bellevue East and Waverly.