Yellow Jackets creating a buzz in new season

The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team enters 2022 with a big, young, and constantly improving team.

“We are excited to get the season started,” Yellow Jackets coach Matthew Connor said. “We are a young team and are excited to see how we will improve each day, and that’s our goal, our main goal is very simple. Get better every day.”

Get better every day has been a team motto that the Jackets have adopted quickly as they have an excitingly sizable group. While most of that group consists of new faces, Connor and the Yellow Jackets believe they have a team that will be greatly improved from last year.

“Faith Christensen is a senior and is back and has the most varsity experience,” Connor said. “With that said, there are a lot of new faces this year. There are 23 girls out total and 14 of those are first-year players, another five are starting their second season.

“We believe we will see major improvement from the whole team. We will see which of these young players will step up and compete on the Varsity level.”

Thomas Jefferson’s first match is scheduled for March 28 against inner-city foe Lewis Central at 4 p.m.