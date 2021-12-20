Barry Haire joins Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Vice President of Member Relations

Barry Hair has joined the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce as the new vice president of member relations.

Haire joins the chamber from National CineMedia, where he most recently worked as an integrated advertising specialist, the chamber said in announcing Haire’s hire on Nov. 29.

His professional experience includes training regional product distributors, as well building portfolios of donors and sponsors for multiple nonprofit organizations.

Haire will bring more than 25 years of experience in local business leadership, client relations, community development and engagement.

Having made a home in Bellevue with his wife, and raising their children here, Haire has strong roots in the community.

“I am excited to join the Bellevue Chamber as the new vice president of member relations during this incredible time of growth and innovation in the city of Bellevue. I look forward to working with the chamber members to support them in growing their reach and connections in Bellevue as well as across the metro area,” Haire said in a press release.

Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited for Haire to join the staff.

“With his strong Bellevue ties as a business leader, I am excited to have Barry Haire join the chamber as we continue the great dedication and partnerships with the members of the chamber. Our team is poised to continue the successful programs we have offered for years, while introducing new community collaborative efforts in the months to come,” Andahl said in a press release.