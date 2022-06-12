BASEBALL: Brickyard Tournament hosted by Hike Real Estate Chieftains

Over the weekend of June 10-12, the Hike Real Estate Chieftains hosted the Brickyard Tournament sponsored by Masonry Construction, losing their first two games before rebounding to win their third.

Game 1, Friday: 13-1 loss to GI Home Federal (Grand Island)

In the opener, the Chieftains were thoroughly beaten in a tough loss to the Islanders.

Game 2, Friday: 5-4 loss to OrthoNebraska Antlers (Elkhorn)

Game two was much more competitive, as the Chieftains held a 2-0 lead late and had an unfortunate play lead to their downfall.

A dropped third strike bounced away from catcher A.J. Lucas, who tracked down the ball with the catcher's mask on. As he tried to make the throw to first base, the mask fell and the throw careened away from first, allowing the inning to continue.

The Antlers capitalized on the tough break and gave the Chieftains a one-run loss.

Saturday: 2-0 win over C&H Construction (Omaha North)

Pitching was the leading catalyst for the Chieftains on Saturday, as they shut down the Vikings throughout, led by starting pitcher Lucas.

"We knew we had our hands full today," Hike Real Estate head coach Ian DeLaet said. "And A.J. just came out and he pitched, and he's put together some good outing between the high school season and this season. He accepted the challenge. Yesterday, he had some unfortunate things happen with the catching situation, but he responded and that's what we're talking (about), is responding after adversity, and he did it. It's easier to say, a lot harder to do."

It didn't take long for the game's entire scoring to be produce, as an RBI single by Parker Schuyler, returning from injury, gave Hike Real Estate a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Schuyler then scored an a safety squeeze sacrifice bunt to make it 2-0, wrapping up the scoring.

"Parker had a good day, and we love his swing and he's resilient," DeLaet said. "He just came off an injury, but we needed (his bat) today. And it was a big, big bump for our morale, and the nice things was we had an approach, we thought we knew something with how we needed to attack the (Omaha North) pitcher, he bought in and obviously squared up two baseballs."

Schuyler finished 1-3 with an RBI, but his other outs (groundout to first and third basemen) were both on solid contact.

A key to the Chieftains' win was their defensive play, which began with the pitcher-catcher battery of Lucas and freshman Koen Scarborough.

"(Scarborough's) first varsity start behind the plate was (Friday)," DeLaet said. "He picked us up right there, made some nice plays defensively... We knew he could play there, but in the spring just didn't have the opportunity to go there."

On Saturday, Scarborough caught runners stealing twice, while Lucas picked off another late in the game.

"It was nice to see because we've seen them do it in practice, but doing it in-game is a different situation," DeLaet said. "It was nice, (and Scarborough's a) great kid."

The game wasn't completely in hand, though, as the bases were loaded in the top of the seventh for C&H Construction. With Blake Urwin in relief on the mound, he faced bases loaded with nobody out.

"Blake had a tough outing on Wednesday (against Papillion-La Vista) when he came into relief," DeLaet said. "And being able to respond to bases loaded, nobody out, and it was three straight strikeouts. That's not easy. I wish the bases weren't loaded, but obviously we'll take the three strikeouts."

With the consecutive strikeout, the Chieftains came away with a 2-0 win and improved to 3-9 after winning one of three in a tournament with "a lot of good teams."

"Playing good games, this is the grind of summer," DeLaet said. "We got nine games in eight days, and (we) couldn't ask for a better day at the ballpark, and it's having a positive attitude, just trying to play better. At the end of the day, (the question is) did you get better because of the tournament."

Next up for Hike Real Estate Chieftains is a home game against Gretna Post 216 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.