Bellevue University athletics recap

Indoor Track

Feb. 20

The Bellevue University women's distance track team competed at the NSAA Indoor Track Championship on Sunday held at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D on Feb. 20.

The day was highlighted by Madison Nelson and the Bruin's first conference title in the final event of the day for the Bruins, the 3,000-meter run. Nelson also brought home an all-Conference award in the 5,000-meter race and Lorelei Hayden added the honor in the mile run.

Things started off with the women's 5,000 meters and Madison Nelson was content to sit in a group running for second as defending champ Jacia Christensen of Dakota State opened up a huge gap and was never headed. Nelson pulled away from the pack to coast to the runner-up spot, finishing just seven seconds behind Christensen in 19:02.95.That time was a new Bruin school record.

Next on the track was Sarah Felten in the 600 meters and she scored three points for the Bruins with her fifth-place finish in 1:48.23, just off her school record.

Team points were awarded to the top eight finishers (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1).

Following Felten on the track was the mile run, contested by four Bruin women and two men.

For the women, Lorelei Hayden stormed back with a furious final lap to get the final All-Conference spot (top three) in a school record 5:36.20. Olivia Russo and Caroline Feig also got into the scoring column finishing in seventh and eighth respectively. Russo ran a seven-second personal best running 5:49.85 while Feig knocked three seconds from her best in 5:50.22. Rounding out the Bruin milers was Ali Hobbs, eleventh in 6:18.92.

The men's lone entries on the day were Edrei Murillo and Aaron Newton in the men's mile and they both recorded top eight finishes with Murillo sixth in 4:40.55 and Newton coming home in 4:50.52 for eighth. They would be the only Bruin team points on the day.

The women were not done getting into the scoring column as two more Bruins placed in the 800 meters. Following her hard finish in the mile, Lorelei Hayden finished in the fourth position running 2:34.00 and another Bruin school mark. Caroline Feig, winning the slow heat, ran her debut 800 in 2:36.88 which placed her seventh overall. Sarah Felten completed the 800 meter contestants with her tenth-place finish in 2:44.12.

The day's final event saw Madison Nelson return to the track in the 3000 meters for another matchup with DSU's Christensen. This time Nelson made a move early in the race and opened up what would be a sixteen-second gap over Christensen to capture BU's first ever indoor track title. Her time of 10:52.34 was again a Bruin school record as well as an NSAA meet record.

Olivia Russo came back from her mile personal best to record one in the 3000, finishing in 11:54.99 for 10th place, a seventeen-second improvement.

When the team points were totaled, the Bruin women had accumulated 37 points, good for 5th place.

For the men, the Bruins scored in just the mile to total four points and finish in seventh place.

Baseball

Feb. 20

Scoring all four runs after the second out was recorded, the No. 24 Bellevue University baseball team out-lasted No. 14 University of Science & Arts in extra innings to take two of three on the weekend and earn a split with the Drovers.

Bellevue improves their record to 5-3 on the year; they are now 2-3 against ranked opposition and 1-0 in extra inning affairs. USAO sees their four-game win streak snapped, dropping to 8-3 overall.

Softball

The Bellevue University softball team split a pair of contests at the Fairfield Inn PC Dome Classic, defeating Mount Marty University, 7-4, in the opener, before falling to the University of Jamestown, 4-1, in the nightcap.

Against Mount Mary, the Bruins erupted for six runs in the top of the sixth inning, overcoming a four-run Lancer second inning en route to the 7-4 victory in the opener.

BU recorded 12 hits in the win as all nine batters in the lineup registered at least one hit.

The Lancers raced out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a pair of two-run homers by Bailey Kortan and Emma Burns.

The Bruins tied the game in the top of the fifth on RBI singles to right field by Sami Reding and Ashley Young and on back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Alexa Rose and Emily Rochford. BU then took the lead on a two-run single to right field by Catherine Kempf, giving the Bruins a 6-4 advantage.

An RBI infield single by Reding increased the BU lead to 7-4 in the top of the sixth frame.

Against Jamestown, the Jimmies grabbed an early 4-0 lead in the top of the second, highlighted by a two-run single to center field by Ally Battiston and on a run-scoring single to right field by Steph Cota.

The Bruins sliced the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single to left field by Young.

Cunningham (1-3) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on four hits with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings in the circle.

Young had two of the Bruins' three hits in the loss as UJ outhit Bellevue, 8-3.

Bellevue moved to 5-4 on the season with the split.

Basketball

Feb. 18

The Bellevue University men's basketball team earned a share of the North Star Athletic Association regular-season title with a 68-67 victory over visiting Dakota State University at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

With the win, the Bruins ended the regular season with a 17-12 overall record and a 9-5 league mark. DSU fell to 12-17 overall and 7-7 in conference play.

Bellevue tied Viterbo for the league title with both teams ending the conference season at 9-5. The two teams also split their regular-season games, with each team winning on the road.

It marked the 13th-straight year the Bruins have won either the conference regular-season or tournament title.

Vinny Belcaster led the Bruins with 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Paulo Araujo added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, including a 3-of-3 effort from behind the arc.

Isaiah Bates was the third Bruin in double figures, finishing with 10 points along with three rebounds.

Berto Gittens led all players with 25 points along with six rebounds and a pair of assists. Jordan Lynn added 18 points, four boards, and three assists.

