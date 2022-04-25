Bellevue West High School hires new head boys wrestling coach

Tyler Hodges is joining Bellevue Public Schools as a special education teacher and was named head wrestling coach at Bellevue West High School, beginning the 2022-23 school year.

Hodges currently serves as head varsity coach for Nebraska City Public Schools and is a special education teacher. He has been with Nebraska City Public Schools since 2009. Prior to that time, he taught at Oakland-Craig Public Schools and served as head varsity wrestling coach from 2006 to 2009.

Hodges received his bachelor’s degree from Dana College and his master’s degree from Doane College.

"I would like to thank Bellevue West for the opportunity to take over the wrestling program. I’m ready to get to work and get this program ready to soar to new heights," Hodges said in a press release.

Hodges takes over for Curtis Gocke, who served as head coach from 2018 to 2022 for Bellevue West and has accepted a lead teacher position with BPS, beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Hodges comes into a program that had three state qualifiers. Junior Grant Moraski nabbed runner-up honors at 160-pounds and sophomore Tanner Hosick placed third at 132-pounds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.