FOOTBALL

Mikey Gow featured in Whistle's original 'No Days Off' series in midst of recovery

Mikey Gow Whistle Sports

Mikey Gow pictured in the thumbnail for Whistle original "No Days Off" series. The Bellevue East quarterback was featured in a video published on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

 Courtesy Whistle

Earlier this fall, the Bellevue Leader published a story on Bellevue East ambidextrous quarterback Mikey Gow.

Unfortunately, the sophomore signal caller's season was cut short by a broken right wrist on Friday, Sept. 2, in a 42-0 loss to Norfolk.

One month later, his recovery is on schedule and he was recently featured in a Whistle original series "No Days Off" on YouTube as the Chieftains sit at 4-2 heading into their cross-town rivalry game at Bellevue West.

“It means the world to Mikey to be featured on the show,” said Jim Gow, Mikey’s dad. “He’s been a fan for a long time, since he was a kid, so it’s a dream come true.”

The “No Days Off” video has 44,000 views after being published on Whistle’s 2.75-million subscriber channel on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Mikey’s cast came off and pins (to hold the bone in place) came out of his arm on Thursday.

“It’s all on track and looking good as far as recovery goes. He’s already started physical therapy and working out again,” Jim said. 

Jim added that Mikey’s doctor determined the sophomore’s recovery is going well, but "not worth the risk" to return to play.

Mikey Gow.jpg

Mikey Gow (left) pictured at Bellevue East's football field. 

“Mikey will keep doing whatever he needs to do to support the team,” Jim said. 

Going into their big matchup against the Thunderbirds, Jim said Mikey “feels great.”

“Mikey feels great about how the Chieftains are playing without him and some other key players,” Jim said. “They are excited to play Bellevue West on Friday and looking forward to the challenge.”

