Omaha Bryan robotics team has historic season

Omaha Bryan qualified its first-ever team to the Nebraska State High School Robotics Championships tournament on March 4-5 at Cross County Community School in Stromsburg.

Omaha Bryan has been involved with robotics in several different forms over the years. At times, Bryan students competed in drone racing, Vex robotics competitions and several other different activities over the year.

Coach Christopher Peters said robotics had laid dormant for a while.

A robotics competition team had been offered to students two years ago but then the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm. And the teacher running the robotics program in 2020 was no longer able to continue in that capacity.

This is where Peters and fellow robotics coach Alex Muessigmann stepped in.

"We had all these robot kits, we had dozens of drones, we had a nice competition field, we had everything that we needed, but it was just sitting there in a room for somebody to use it," Peters said.

Peters and Muessigmann decided in February of 2021 to take the helm of the program to allow kids access to the technology at Bryan.

Peters had no experience coaching robotics, while Muessigmann had previously coached robotics at a middle school.

Peters said the coaching duo didn't have aspirations at the time of kids entering in competitions and qualifying for the state championships -- access was the primary objective.

"We signed up to reopen robotics just because we had all this stuff and the kids deserve to be able to access it," Peters said. "We just wanted to make sure kids could get tech in their hands."

Omaha Bryan students Mark Sanchez and Devin Henk put the Bear robotics team on the map and changed the trajectory of the program. Sanchez and Henk's run to the state championships is made all the more remarkable by several factors.

Omaha Bryan High School does not have a robotics class. The robotics club meets just once a week and time is limited for the students to work on their robots.

Peters said the team will get to bigger and more advanced robots down the line. For the 2022 state championships, the team used a basic, by the directions robot.

"They kept upgrading it and coming up with creative solutions to retrofit it for this year's game," Peters said. "While they may not have had a very advanced robot, they got the most that they both possibly could have out of this basic bot."

Peters said he is proud of the work Sanchez and Henk were able to do with the materials they had.

"Those guys found creative solutions that other teams weren't doing, their bot did not look like the other bots," Peters said. "They were still able to win a competition and they were still able to qualify for state."

The Omaha Bryan robotics club had around 40 students throughout the year, some passing by wanting to try the drones out and some sticking around.

In total, Bryan fields three competition robotics teams and teams are comprised of two to three students.

Peters said Sanchez and Henk are excited now that the season is over.

"They can strip their bot down to nothing and build from the ground up with something more advanced," Peters said.

The 2021-22 robotics season will be a memorable one -- it featured the first-ever Bear robotics team to win a competition and the first-ever team to qualify for state.

"Just a couple of kids can really change a robotics program," Peters said.

He said robotics relies heavily on institutional knowledge. When one or two kids are specialists in areas of the program -- the knowledge spreads.

If one student learns how to build a scissor lift or how to operate hydraulics, they can teach all the other kids.

"Those advanced concepts spread really quickly throughout a program, so to have two kids qualify for state, those guys can kind of be experts and waypoints for the rest of the program," Peters said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.