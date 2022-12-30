PHOTOS: Ice floats down Missouri River

Be the first to know
A structural fire left a family-owned Bellevue restaurant destroyed the night before Christmas Eve.
State Sen. Rita Sanders will work with the incoming administration in Lincoln on a school finance reform initiative.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed Sarpy County residents to a variety of unpaid state boards and commissions positions.
The new year marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle in Nebraska.
The Boy Scouts of America will pick up used Christmas trees and recycle them to avoid the formerly live trees ending up in area landfills.
An undefeated season continued for Omaha Bryan as the Bears won the inaugural OPS Dual Championships as hosts on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Environmental regulators have added an area of Olde Towne to a list of the nation’s top priorities for cleanup.
The Metro Holiday Tournament opened with a pair of wins for Bellevue West, while the East girls cruised past Omaha North on Thursday, Dec. 29.
It’s been an eventful year in Sarpy County, and 2023 promises more of the same.
