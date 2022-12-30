 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Ice floats down Missouri River

Ice floats down the Missouri River as seen from Bellevue's Haworth Park on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Ice floats down the Missouri River as seen from Bellevue's Haworth Park on Thursday, Dec. 29. The area saw warmer temperatures last week after several days extreme cold around Christmas.
