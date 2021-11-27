REVIEW: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' a fun nostalgic film for the entire family

The "Ghostbusters" movie franchise has always been one of my favorites.

The first two movies and canon video game were some outrageously fun bits of entertainment that have stuck with me to this day.

Then came along the 2016 reboot, "Ghostbusters," and I almost lost all my luster for future installments.

The 2016 reboot was a lifeless attempt at creating something new in the franchise. The jokes were not funny, and the film was not connected to previous installments.

I was hesitant for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but I went in with an open mind to see if the once beloved franchise could be revived for the modern age.

I am happy to report that this film was immensely fun, and I could see it being a kid's favorite movie for a long time.

Some of my favorite actors in this new installment were Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson, Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler and, of course the star of the show, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler.

The film is set 32 years after the events of "Ghostbusters 2," where a single mother and her two children move to a small town in Oklahoma and they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's secret legacy.