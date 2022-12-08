Sanders to work on school finance reform

State Sen. Rita Sanders will work with the incoming administration in Lincoln on a school finance reform initiative.

Jim Pillen, the state’s governor-elect, announced Sanders would be part of a new School Finance Reform Committee that Pillen will personally chair.

“I look forward to working with the committee to find common ground to reform our state aid to schools,” Sanders said in a news release distributed by Pillen’s transition team.

“Reforming the TEEOSA formula will be a key part of fixing our broken property tax system and providing a brighter future for Nebraska students.”

TEEOSA stands for the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, which sets the formula for how state dollars are distributed to public school districts in Nebraska.

State Sen. Tom Briese Albion was also named to the reform committee along with members of Pillen’s policy team and representatives of Schools Taking Action for Nebraska Children’s Education, a coalition of schools that don’t pay for lobbyists, including Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas and Seward Superintendent Josh Fields.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan and Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, along with other OPS and LPS representatives, will join the committee, along with Ken Bird, a former Westside Community Schools superintendent and CEO of Avenue Scholars.

Rounding out the committee membership will be representatives of the Nebraska Association of School Boards, Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, Nebraska Farm Bureau and Nebraska Cattlemen and Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska.

Absent from the new committee is Sen. Lynne Walz, a Democrat who chairs the Legislature’s Education Committee, as well as representatives of teacher organizations. Sanders, Briese and Pillen are all Republicans.

Pillen spokesman John Gage responded that “the groups and individuals represented are a cross section of experienced educators, policymakers and stakeholders from across the state and are the initial members of the committee.”

The new committee will be separate from a select interim legislative committee studying school finance. The legislative group includes two representatives each from the Education, Revenue and Appropriations Committees.

“This committee is the start of fulfilling my promise to update our antiquated school aid formula,” Pillen said Thursday in the news release. “Of our 244 school districts, only 86 receive any state aid. The formula is not fair, it is not Nebraska and it gives up on our kids.”

The reality, however, is that all public school districts do get some state aid through the state’s income tax rebate program. The program returns 2.23% of the state income taxes collected from district residents to the districts. All districts are eligible for net option funding as well, which reimburses them for educating option enrollment students.

Nebraska provides the bulk of its school aid through the TEEOSA equalization formula, which directs aid to districts that cannot raise enough money through property taxes to meet the needs of students. In the current year, $886 million of the $1.07 billion in state school support is going out as equalization aid.

The number of districts getting equalization aid has dropped over the years as property valuations, particularly agricultural land valuations, have grown.

The higher valuations mean that more school districts can provide for student needs through property taxes without exceeding the state’s levy limit. But farm- and ranch-land owners have objected to the increased reliance on agricultural property taxes to support schools.

Pillen said the group will come up with recommendations on reforming TEEOSA.

Gage said the group is to recommend changes in time for the new legislative session, which starts Jan. 4. Any changes would ultimately need the support of the Nebraska Legislature, where recent past efforts to reform school financing — along with the broader issue of property tax relief — have met with recalcitrance. The last overhaul was in 1990.

“Our state aid formula leaves out over 70,000 Nebraska students from receiving any equalization aid,” said Kenny Zoeller, Pillen’s policy director. “The stakeholders on this committee will be focused on finding ways we can have an educational funding system where the state does not pick winners and losers.”

Past attempts to switch to a per-student aid distribution method have met stiff opposition from districts that would lose money under such a change. Those districts, which educate the bulk of Nebraska’s students, typically are at the maximum property tax levy and cannot easily replace state aid with local dollars.

During the gubernatorial campaign, an analysis by the OpenSky Policy Institute found that Pillen’s proposal to shift to a per-student formula could cost some districts $270 million.

A news release from Carol Blood, a Bellevue state senator who unsuccessfully challenged Pillen for the governorship, said in early November that abolishing equalization in favor of fixed, per-student funding could raise property taxes.

Blood said the Bellevue Public Schools would stand to lose nearly $18.3 million, which would require about an additional levy of about 50 cents per $100 in assessed valuation to replace — that’s about $1,250 for a the owner of real estate valued at $250,000.

“Is that fixing Nebraska’s property tax problem?” Blood asked.

Nevertheless, the Democrat agreed that some reform is needed.

“We can’t keep trying to tweak the antiquated TEEOSA formula,” Blood said in the news release prior to the election. “It lacks transparency and simply needs to go away.”