WRESTLING: Former Chieftain, Monarch win in debut tournament at Virginia

Two wrestlers from high schools in Sarpy County won their collegiate debut tournaments for the University of Virginia at the Southeast Open in Roanoke, Va. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) won in the freshman/sophomore 133-pound class, while Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) won in the freshman/sophomore 165-pound class.

“Our first years continue to really progress,” Cavaliers head coach Steve Garland said in a press release. “They’ve been a spark for us since arriving on Grounds and really represented well today bringing home five championships.”

Grice's path to the win:

R32: Grice tech fall Ty Daugherty (Roanoke College), 21-5 (5:32)

R16: Grice major dec. Aiden O’Shea (Franklin & Marshall), 16-5

QF: Grice pinned Tharun Svetanant (unaffiliated), 6:58

SF: Grice major dec. Jackson Sichelstiel (Davidson), 18-5

FINAL: Grice major dec. Mark Samuel (Roanoke College), 16-5

Hamilton's path to the win:

R16: Hamilton pinned Aiden Lentz (Citadel), 2:34

QF: Hamilton major dec. David Reid (Roanoke College), 14-5

SF: Hamilton major dec. Braxton Lewis (VMI), 14-5

FINAL: Hamilton dec. Ty Finn (Virginia Tech), 5-2

During their high school careers, Grice won four straight state championships, and Hamilton was the state champion at 152 (2021) and 160 (‘22) pounds in Class A the last two years. Hamilton was also the Iowa state champion in 2020, and Junior National Champion in 2021.

Virginia’s next open is at Appalachian State in Boone, N.C. on Saturday, Nov. 12.