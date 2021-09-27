88 Tactical breaks ground on major expansion

Sarpy County gun range 88 Tactical is ready to expand its offerings alongside its physical location.
The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for 88 Tactical’s expansion project on Sept. 16. The expansion will increase the facility’s square footage from 27,000 to approximately 60,000 square feet and includes 20 more shooting lanes, a member-only bar and restaurant and outdoor recreation area.
“Our goal at 88 Tactical is to provide a community resource to people of all ages and experience levels -- a place where they can learn lifesaving skills, bond and have fun,” said Shea Degan, 88 Tactical founder and CEO. “With the new expansion, it’s going to enable us to provide a much larger facility for customers, provide more services, and overall, a better experience for the community.”
The current Founders Club will be converted to a corporate member lounge and private event space. A new 5,000 square foot bar and restaurant will be added, up from the current 1,600 square feet.
The outdoor area will include a year-round synthetic skating rink and a greenspace for live music and other entertainment.
The goal is to be more than “just a shooting range,” creating a multi-use space with family-friendly options, said Jacobson.
“Our primary goal is just to be able to serve more members and more customers in the community and bring a higher level of service,” said Haley Jacobson, marketing manager for 88 Tactical. “We’re big into safety and big into giving back to the community. Being able to offer something in this area for families to bond, spend time together, make memories and have fun things to do together, that’s really important to us.
“Venturing into being able to offer more to families in the area and really go beyond some of our other missions. This is really about offering more services to the community and what we’re able to offer families.”
Due to the large scope of the project, construction will be broken into two phases. Phase 1 is expected to begin soon with completion set for summer, possibly fall, of 2022.
A second phase, tentatively planned for late next year or early 2023, will feature a separate building with potential for additional classroom and event space.
“Last summer, we opened our 24/7 fitness center for members,” Jacobson said. “That was kind of our first step in this expansion project. It built a lot of value into the membership -- being about to work out here 24/7 kind of allowed people to make that room in their budget.
“That was definitely a step in the right direction. We’re looking to add more value and amenities for our members.”
88 Tactical recently ranked No. 1,675 on the 2021 Inc. 5,000 list, which reports the 5,000 fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. In the last two years, 88 Tactical has more than doubled its number of members and tripled its monthly membership revenue.
Membership revenue has essentially doubled over the last two years, said Jacobson.
“Our growth over the past two years has been tremendous and the community has been absolutely wonderful and very supportive. It’s truly a testament to the team members we have here,” Degan said.
88 Tactical officials said the company partnered with City+Ventures in 2017 to transform its business model into a nationwide success. City+Ventures is an investment and development company. Due to the growth facilitated by this partnership, 88 Tactical is not only expanding its Omaha headquarters, but has plans for branch locations across the nation.
“This was really born out of necessity, but we’re really excited to offer additional amenities and benefits to our members,” Jacobson said. “We believe this is going to help us better accommodate the community.”