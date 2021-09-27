88 Tactical breaks ground on major expansion

“Venturing into being able to offer more to families in the area and really go beyond some of our other missions. This is really about offering more services to the community and what we’re able to offer families.”

Due to the large scope of the project, construction will be broken into two phases. Phase 1 is expected to begin soon with completion set for summer, possibly fall, of 2022.

A second phase, tentatively planned for late next year or early 2023, will feature a separate building with potential for additional classroom and event space.

“Last summer, we opened our 24/7 fitness center for members,” Jacobson said. “That was kind of our first step in this expansion project. It built a lot of value into the membership -- being about to work out here 24/7 kind of allowed people to make that room in their budget.

“That was definitely a step in the right direction. We’re looking to add more value and amenities for our members.”

88 Tactical recently ranked No. 1,675 on the 2021 Inc. 5,000 list, which reports the 5,000 fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. In the last two years, 88 Tactical has more than doubled its number of members and tripled its monthly membership revenue.