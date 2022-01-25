Board of Education receives update on state testing, mid-term graduates

Reports on student achievement were among the topics discussed at the Monday, Jan. 24 meeting of the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education.

Violet Glasshoff, GPS assistant director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, provided a report on NSCAS (Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System), the Nebraska Department of Education's tool for state testing.

The testing is administered to students in third through eighth grades in GPS. The NSCAS ACT is administered to high school juniors. Most of the scores were in the 60% to 70% range for proficiency.

While not necessarily the most encouraging numbers, GPS's numbers were above the state averages, Glasshoff said. She noted that last year's test results were not a great trend indicator, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

ELA (English/language arts) and math tests were shortened to provide more time for instruction during the pandemic. The science field test results were not published and a percentage of students were not tested, for example, if they were sick, quarantined, etc.

The NDE strongly encouraged that results not be compared between schools and districts, or even to last year's numbers. This advice was heeded by GPS.

Gretna High School Principal Todd Mueller provided a report on mid-term graduation and the senior exit survey.

Thirty-two GHS students graduated at mid-term. The district's average is between 18 and 22 students.

Mueller said this is a one-year spike and the reasons for those numbers are unknown. Staff will look at next year's numbers to determine if mid-term grads are on the rise.

Of the 32 graduates, one plans to join the military, 15 plan to go to work and 16 plan to go to college.

Many mid-term graduates have low participation in school activities, which can help keep the students at the school longer, Mueller said. This year, that number was even lower, with only one of the 32 mid-term grads involved in a school activity: football.

Also at its Jan. 24 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignations of Amy McAllister, Braska Patterson and Alyssa Palensky. The resignations will go into effect at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved the retirements of Paul Cook and Jerome Skrdla, effective at the end of the school year in May.

• Approved the board goals for 2022.

• Gave second round approval to the 2022-2023 school year calendar.

• Approved the negotiated agreement with the Gretna Education Association. The agreement includes a base salary of $38,450, an increase of $600 or 3.7%.

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to payment for a share of public infrastructure in roadway and development adjacent to the Gretna East High School site. The agreement was made with SID 320 for the district's contribution to the construction of Camelback Avenue. Both entities agreed that the district would provide its portion of funding to the SID after the high school project was underway. GPS will pay $601,183.80.

• Received an update on the ongoing construction projects happening throughout the district, primarily the eighth elementary building, the Gretna Middle School addition and Gretna East High School.

• Superintendent Rich Beran provided an update on a meeting of the Greater Nebraska Schools Association and proposed legislative bills that could impact the district.

• Director of Curriculum Rex Anderson provided a report on Human Relations, primarily focused on how the district incorporates cultural diversity as required by the state.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

