BOYS SOCCER: Gretna advances to first Class A state championship game

OMAHA -- Gretna boys soccer continued a run of dominance to advance to the NSAA Class A state championship game with a 4-2 win over Lincoln East in the semifinals Friday at Morrison Stadium.

After back-to-back semifinal losses to Omaha South (2019 and 2021), the Dragons are headed to the championship game for the first time since 2011.

"It's nice not playing Omaha South in a semifinal," head coach Tyler Ortlieb said.

In 2011, the Dragons were in Class B and Ortlieb and three other coaches were on the team. He said playing in state championship games is a reason for playing high school soccer.

"It's why quite a few kids play high school, that's why our whole coaching staff has played at Gretna," Ortlieb said.

The toughest challenge for the Dragons on Friday was being stuck in traffic on 370.

"It took us 23 minutes to get from 168th Street to 80th on 370," Ortlieb said. "So we were looking at it and all of a sudden we started dressing on the bus because we knew at 5:10 that we were going to be arriving and we were mentally preparing to play at 5:30. Obviously NSAA and Lincoln East helped us out a little bit by pushing it back, but I think we might leave at 8 a.m. on Tuesday."

Once they got to Morrison, like their 4-1 quarterfinal win over Millard South, the Dragons got off to a quick start. In the sixth minute, sophomore Mikey Stukenholtz sent a through ball that sophomore Maguire Perkins ran onto and shot into the back of the net.

Fourteen minutes later, junior Tommy Sowinski ran onto a perfectly weighted pass over the top and fired into the net to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.

"That second goal was huge, especially for me," Sowinski said. "I haven't scored a lot this year, but it was huge for me and it was huge for the team, helped us out a lot."

The Spartans caught the Dragons early in the second half, when Jonny Hoesch assisted fellow junior Aidan Nachi four minutes into the half.

"When we start the second half, I feel like we kind of switch off," junior Brett Perkins said. "Even in the halftime talk, (coach) told us not to concede in the first five minutes. It happens, and as long as we keep our heads up and we go again and we score the next goal, I feel like we're fine."

"Obviously, in the second half, it was tough letting in a goal early on, but I think we responded well with Brett's free kick and we were ready," Sowinski added.

But the Dragons were quick to respond with a free kick goal by Brett Perkins, his fourth by his estimation from free kicks, from inside the penalty arc and sent into the top left corner to reestablish a two-goal advantage for Gretna.

"I look at the positioning of the wall and the positioning of the goalie, and I tell myself where I can hit it," the elder Perkins brother said. "I practice and I practice and I practice and I practice, and when I hit the spots, it just goes in."

After an assist early in the game Stukenholtz added a fourth Gretna goal before the Spartans scored a consolation goal in the final minutes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.