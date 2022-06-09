City commits funds to trail project

The City of Gretna has been working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, through the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, to construct a walking trail from South 204th Street and Highway 370 to the Cornhusker Road west access to Wehrspann Lake at Chalco Hills.

The project length is estimate at 4.4 miles, of which 2.55 miles are currently in place or under design, according to city staff reports.

With total project costs estimated at just over $994,000, the City of Gretna is responsible for 20% of the project cost, nearly $199,000. Federal aid funds will cover the other 80%.

At its June 7 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved and adopted a resolution allowing the mayor to sign the program agreement, which commits the local funds to the project.

The initial phase of the project will see the state coordinate with environmental protection experts to assess the environmental impacts of the walking trail project. Once completed, the state will retain consultant services to design the project and move forward to bid and build.

There is currently no timeline for completion of the project. The city will need to budget annually for the respective phases of the project.

Also at the meeting, the council:

• Approved a pay request of $1,428.076.44 to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Park Rec and Aquatic Center project.

• Approved a pay request of $446,605.55 to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing Park ballfields.

• Approved a $136,833.30 pay request to Sargent Drilling for work on Well No. 9 and Well House, Contract No. 1.

• Approved a Class CK liquor license to Gretna Wine & Spirits. The new approval was needed as a result of additional building square footage through the business's expansion.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2118, amending Master Fee Ordinance No. 2098. Amendments reflect fees associated with the city's agreement with the Nebraska Humane Society regarding licensing of pets and sewer fees as they relate to building permits.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2119, rezoning the Gretna Logistics Park subdivision Lot 1 and Outlots A and B from transitional agriculture with an interstate corridor overlay to heavy industrial zoning with an interstate corridor overlay.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2120, rezoning the M&M Acres Replat 1 (Allora 168) Lots 1-4 and Outlots A and B from transitional agriculture with a corridor overlay to highest density residential zoning with a planned unit development and a highway commercial zoning district with a corridor overlay.

• Approved an agreement with Municipal Code Services to update the Municipal Code book to City of the First Class state statutes.

• Approved an interlocal agreement with the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District for the regional flood control detention basin WP-4 project. The project is for a new lake, approximately 17 acres in size, identified by the NRD at the time to Covington subdivision was being developed.

The approved agreement stipulates a city cost share of $250,000 for a portion of Schram Road, which will be the main access to the lake from 204th Street. The agreement also outlines the responsibilities of the city and the NRA once the project is completed. The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the lake, trail and land surrounding the lake.

The road project is set to bid June 30, with an anticipated construction start date of Aug. 1. Timeline for completion of the Schram Road project is 520 calendar days.

• Approved an agreement with RDG for brand development, wayfinding and signage services, and authorized City Administrator Paula Dennison to execute the agreement document.

• Allowed the Gretna Friends of the Library and Gretna Optimist Club to move fireworks stands to a new location on Lot 232, Standing Stone Drive.

• Approved a sewer rate reduction request.

The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

