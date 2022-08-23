Dragon Wok to bring Asian food to Gretna

A new restaurant in Gretna’s Nebraska Crossing outlet mall will bring a new food option to the community.

Dragon Wok, an Asian cuisine joint, aims to open in mid-September. This quick service-style restaurant is in the process of moving into where Voodoo Taco once was before that business moved to another spot in the mall.

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sundays, said co-owner Eric Bergt. It will be closed Mondays to give employees a day off.

This is Dragon Wok’s second restaurant in the Omaha metro area. The first — located near Bennington at 14220 Fort St. — opened nearly five years ago. Business has been lucrative, Bergt said, and he anticipates this new location being even more successful.

Bergt and fellow co-owner Justin Mendoza appreciate Bennington’s community feeling. They decided to expanding into Gretna because, despite its rapid growth, it maintains that small-town feeling.

“I like being a part of a community and supporting the community,” Bergt said.

Dragon Wok is part of the Together a Greater Good rewards program. When customers take a photo of their receipt and upload it to the app, 5% goes to a local nonprofit of their choosing.

This is one of the ways the restaurant intends to back Gretna. Bergt said they plan to be major supporters of Gretna Public Schools.

They also chose the Gretna community because of how helpful the outlet mall’s staff and city leaders were with the transition. After talking with them for about a year, Bergt said he’s excited for this project to finally come to fruition.

Dragon Wok’s popular dishes include sesame chicken and peanut butter chicken. Their hot and sour as well as egg drop soups also make a splash

“I’m really proud of our appetizers,” Bergt said. “Our crab rangoons are our big seller.”

Gluten free and vegetarian options are available, as well as Asian drinks like boba — a variety of tea that includes chewy bits that burst when one takes a bite.

Everything is made to order, Bergt said. Though it might take a few minutes longer than other places, he said it’s worth the wait for the food to be fresh and customizable. Expect to wait about 20 minutes, he said.

Ordering online is encouraged, so the food will likely be ready by the time the customer arrives. Otherwise, people can order via kiosks or from an employee.

Dragon Wok isn’t a “mall restaurant,” Bergt said. He wants to ensure the entire community can enjoy their food, not just shoppers. That’s why he and Mendoza added curbside parking outside.

The restaurant space won’t look like what Voodoo Taco customers were used to. Bergt said they’re remodeling the whole building to work better for them.

In preparation of opening day, Bergt said they’re currently hiring employees who have excellent customer service skills. They’re hiring around 20 people, mostly part time workers, to answer phones, assemble orders, work the counter, deliver food or help prepare food.

For more information on Dragon Wok, visit dragonwokomaha.com.