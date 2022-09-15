Dragon's Closet in Gretna announces information on Angel Tree sign-ups

Dragon's Closet will accept registrations starting Friday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Nov. 4, for its annual Angel Tree program.

Recipients will be given items from their wish list as well as a food box. They must reside within the Gretna Public Schools district and be newborns through 19 years old, according to a post by organizer Rachel Eastman in the Dragon's Closet Facebook group.

The plans for the food box call for pancake mix, syrup, sausage, orange juice, eggs, ham, stuffing, green beans, brown gravy, potatoes, rolls, pumpkin pie, whipped topping, sugar, flour, vanilla extract, baking soda, butter, chocolate chips, microwave popcorn, candy canes, hot cocoa power and mini marshmallows.

Pickups will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. Clothing will also be available for participating families.

To register, email thedragonsclosetgretna@gmail.com with your child's clothing size, age, gender and four gift ideas.

Winter clothing drive

The next community outreach program will be Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. and aims to provide clothing, shoes, winter coats, snow boots, cold weather accessories and snow bibs to community members.

Donations of those items — new or gently used — are being collected through Saturday, Oct. 1. Donations can be left on the front porch of 317 Paradise Drive. No appointment is needed, and the porch is monitored for donations regularly. Sizes for infants through plus-size adults are requested. All donations stay in the Gretna community.

Spring and summer clothing will also be accepted during this time, and it will be stored until the appropriate season. New in package socks and underwear are also sought, along with gently used shoes.

Mark your calendars

The Dragon's Closet is holding its annual fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gretna High School. Admission is $3 per person, with children 2 and younger free.

The Craft Fair and Family Fun Day features more than a hundred vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, a free ornament make-and-take event, food trucks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free cookie decorating, free hot beverage bar, free pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a dinosaur show at 11 a.m., a science show at noon, adopt-a-child Christmas wish list and a huge silent auction.

Find more information at tinyurl.com/payzu2r4.