FOOTBALL: Gretna captain commits to Southwest Minnesota State

Linebacker and captain at Gretna, Harrison Weber will continue his career at Southwest Minnesota State University per a commitment tweet Friday night.

A quarter of Weber's total tackles (48) were for loss (12), and the six-foot-one middle linebacker recorded three sacks for the Dragons in 2022. Weber also forced a fumble and recovered two.

The Gretna captain was a leader in the middle of the defense for the Class A state runners-up, and earned All-Sarpy County second team honors.

Weber's new team, the Mustangs, finished 4-7 in 2022.