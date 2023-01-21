 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Gretna captain commits to Southwest Minnesota State

Harrison Weber

Gretna's Harrison Weber (50) celebrates sacking Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) in the fourth quarter of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.

 ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

Linebacker and captain at Gretna, Harrison Weber will continue his career at Southwest Minnesota State University per a commitment tweet Friday night.

A quarter of Weber's total tackles (48) were for loss (12), and the six-foot-one middle linebacker recorded three sacks for the Dragons in 2022. Weber also forced a fumble and recovered two.

The Gretna captain was a leader in the middle of the defense for the Class A state runners-up, and earned All-Sarpy County second team honors.

Weber's new team, the Mustangs, finished 4-7 in 2022.

