Gretna Community Foundation awards nearly $15,000 in nonprofit grants

Nearly $15,000 will go toward nine nonprofits active in the Gretna community thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Gretna Community Foundation.

GCF gathered grant recipients Thursday, Jan. 12, at Journey Church in Gretna to make the award presentations. Representatives of each group spoke briefly about their project and heard from Gretna Community Foundation officials.

“We want to thank all of you who applied,” said Teresa Roll, president of the GCF. “That just means the world to us that you’re going to go out in our community, that we obviously all live in and love, and do good work.”

Roll offered thanks to Twisted Thunder Fireworks, which operated a fireworks stand on behalf of the Gretna Community Foundation, which increased the amount of money available for the foundation to award to other nonprofits.

Susan Koesters, a volunteer member of the GCF board of directors, said this year’s grants represent the largest annual amount so far, reflecting the fireworks sales and gifts from community members. This year, the GCF received 14 applications for grants and it was able to award part or all of the requests from nine of those organizations.

The grants were awarded to:

Merry Makers – $1,500 will go toward sending professional musicians to nursing homes in Gretna for monthly entertainment, said Sandy Lemke, the group’s executive director.

Friends of the Gretna Library – $1,300 will go toward programming for teens and adults, including a handwriting calligraphy, music bingo and some baking programs, said Krissy Reed, director of the Gretna Public Library.

Lift Up Sarpy County – $1,200 will go toward helping transport Gretna residents and to provide assistance to families — serving as the 211 for Sarpy County, said Tanya Gifford, executive director.

Gretna Public Library Foundation – $1,200 will go toward fundraising and awareness for a new library facility, including to buy books to give away during Gretna Days, said Erin Willnerd, president of the library foundation board.

Banisters Leadership Academy – $2,500 will go toward leadership and education for children in kindergarten through eighth graders in an effort to empower families and youth, said Akile Banister, founder and CEO of the academy.

Gretna Neighbors – $4,000 will go toward providing food pantry services to the area, both buying food and supplies for the pantry, said Roxanne Wheeler, president of the pantry.

Gretna High School Show Choir – $1,200 will go toward upgrade microphones on the high school’s stage, said Lynn Yungtum, treasurer for the show choir group.

Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy – $1,000 will go toward providing assistive services to Gretna residents attending sessions at the Gretna facility, said Lucy Charvat, grant manager at HETRA.

Gretna Youth Sports Foundation – $1,000 will go toward providing tackle and flag football to more than 500 children inn the community, said Nikki Howell, the group’s treasurer and coordinator.

GCF is run by a volunteer board and fundraises to “facilitate good work” and to “make connections and collaborations that will benefit all people that live in our Gretna community,” Koesters said.

Anyone with questions can email info@gretnacommunityfoundation.org or visit the GCF website.